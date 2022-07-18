The 37-year-old, from Basingstoke, was hit by a blue Ford Ka in the early hours of Sunday.

It happened at 12.55am on Worting Road, Basingstoke, near to the junction of Old Worting Road.

The pedestrian was hit by the car on Worting Road, Basingstoke.

The pedestrian was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

His family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen the pedestrian in the time leading up to the incident.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage.’

Anyone with information about the collision is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220286306.

