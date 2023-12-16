Man fighting for his life after serious motorbike crash in Gosport
Emergency services were deployed to Forton Road at 3am this morning (December 16). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for information following the early hours collision.
The force said: "Police were called just before 3am this morning (Saturday 16 December) to a report of a collision on Forton Road.
"The collision involved a white motorcycle and the rider, a 29-year-old man from Gosport, sustained life-threatening injuries.
“If you witnessed this collision or have CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage relevant to our investigation, please call 101 or report online quoting reference 44230512712.”