Man fighting for life in hospital after being hit by car on A27 as road closed for several hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision involved a white VW Polo and a pedestrian, aged 26. It occurred on the westbound carriageway at 1.20am yesterday.
Sussex police said the collision happened in Tangmere, close to the slip road to the A285. “A section of the road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding,” the force added.
"The pedestrian – a 26-year-old local man – has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.” Police said anyone with information about the collision, or have video footage of the incident, should email the force on [email protected] quoting Operation Cog.
They added that they are “particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing a red hooded top and blue jeans walking in the area around the time of the collision”.