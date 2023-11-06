A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on the A27.

The collision involved a white VW Polo and a pedestrian, aged 26. It occurred on the westbound carriageway at 1.20am yesterday.

Sussex police said the collision happened in Tangmere, close to the slip road to the A285. “A section of the road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding,” the force added.

The collision happened on the A27 in Tangmere. Picture: Google Street View.

"The pedestrian – a 26-year-old local man – has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.” Police said anyone with information about the collision, or have video footage of the incident, should email the force on [email protected] quoting Operation Cog.