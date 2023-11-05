A major Portsmouth road will remain closed for “urgent” sewer repairs until at least tomorrow afternoon, Southern Water has confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists travelling in and out of the city have experienced disruption since the Southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road on the morning of Friday, November 3, and traffic has been at a standstill at during peak travel times during the weekend. The disruption, caused by a burst sewer pipe, has been felt in Farlington, Drayton and Cosham.

NOW READ: Portsmouth drivers facing heavy delays on A27 due to closure of Eastern Road after sewer burst

The water company said it hopes the repairs will be complete by Monday afternoon (November 6).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastern Road has two lanes closed while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a Southern Water spokesperson has said: “Further to our previous statement regarding the repair to a burst sewer in Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth, we can confirm we are hoping to complete the full repair by tomorrow afternoon. We’re sorry for the disruption this work has caused residents, businesses and commuters.”