News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Southern Water issues Portsmouth Eastern Road closure update as traffic disrupted over weekend due to burst sewer

A major Portsmouth road will remain closed for “urgent” sewer repairs until at least tomorrow afternoon, Southern Water has confirmed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists travelling in and out of the city have experienced disruption since the Southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road on the morning of Friday, November 3, and traffic has been at a standstill at during peak travel times during the weekend. The disruption, caused by a burst sewer pipe, has been felt in Farlington, Drayton and Cosham.

NOW READ: Portsmouth drivers facing heavy delays on A27 due to closure of Eastern Road after sewer burst

The water company said it hopes the repairs will be complete by Monday afternoon (November 6).

Eastern Road has two lanes closed while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanEastern Road has two lanes closed while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Eastern Road has two lanes closed while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, a Southern Water spokesperson has said: “Further to our previous statement regarding the repair to a burst sewer in Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth, we can confirm we are hoping to complete the full repair by tomorrow afternoon. We’re sorry for the disruption this work has caused residents, businesses and commuters.”

Portsmouth City Council, which is working with Southern Water, advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys during this period.

Related topics:Southern WaterPortsmouth City CouncilMotoristsA27