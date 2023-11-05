Southern Water issues Portsmouth Eastern Road closure update as traffic disrupted over weekend due to burst sewer
Motorists travelling in and out of the city have experienced disruption since the Southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road on the morning of Friday, November 3, and traffic has been at a standstill at during peak travel times during the weekend. The disruption, caused by a burst sewer pipe, has been felt in Farlington, Drayton and Cosham.
The water company said it hopes the repairs will be complete by Monday afternoon (November 6).
Now, a Southern Water spokesperson has said: “Further to our previous statement regarding the repair to a burst sewer in Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth, we can confirm we are hoping to complete the full repair by tomorrow afternoon. We’re sorry for the disruption this work has caused residents, businesses and commuters.”
Portsmouth City Council, which is working with Southern Water, advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys during this period.