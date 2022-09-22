Emergency services rushed to the crash site in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly before 6.25am, two vehicles smashed into each other outside Sherfield School, on the A33 in Basingstoke.

A man in his 60s was killed in a crash on the A33 in Basingstoke. Picture: Google Street View.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s also sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the circumstances behind the collision.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

‘We’d also like to hear from anyone who was driving through the area and has dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220383956.’

Reports can also be submitted on the Hampshire police website.

