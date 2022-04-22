The Fishbourne route has been affected, with travel times expected to take up to an hour longer.

Wighlink reported a statement on Twitter at 12.54pm, and no further updates have been given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: ‘Due to a medical incident on board one of our ships, some customers may be delayed by up to 60 minutes.

‘We apologise for any changes to your travel plans and we will keep you updated throughout the day.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

SEE ALSO: Friends to hold fundraiser to celebrate life of popular Gosport teenager who tragically died after being hit by a bus in Portsmouth

A medical incident has delayed Wightlink car ferry sailings to Portsmouth.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.