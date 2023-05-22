Mein Schiff 3, a cruise vessel which is 293.8m long, will be the biggest ship ever to visit the harbour. She is owned by tour company Tui and will be carrying 2,500 passengers from Germany.

The standing record for largest ship to come to the city is held by Virgin Voyage's Scarlet Lady, which is 277 metres long. She spent much of her time in the city in the summer of 2021.

Mein Schiff 3 will be visiting Portsmouth soon and will be the largest vessel ever to enter the harbour. Picture: David Hecker/Getty Images.

Portsmouth Port is planning on welcoming more supersize cruise vessels. It is undergoing a revamp which will see a new cruise terminal being built.

The port is continuing its aim to increase the number of cruises that either start from or call into Portsmouth – with a target of 200 a year. Mein Schiff 3 will be making a few visits in the coming months.

Here is when and where you can see Mein Schiff 3

The cruise ship’s planned route is to pass the Round Tower at 5am and depart at roughly 7pm on Friday, May 26. On the day, the vessel will be welcomed by a delegation from Shaping Portsmouth, the business organisation which promotes the city.

Mein Schiff 3 is also due to enter the harbour on July 8 and August 1. As previously reported in The News, Portsmouth International Port’s passenger operations manager Andrew Williamson said: ‘We can’t wait to get started with the 2023 cruise season, as the travel industry continues to recover following the global pandemic.

‘We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to show the cruise industry what we and the city have to offer, and they like what they have seen, leading to a bumper number of scheduled calls this year.