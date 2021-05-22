Police are appealing for witnesses after the man, in his 40s, died yesterday in the southbound crash at 2.01pm between junctions 8 and 9.

Road closures were in places yesterday as police attended.

Today a Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s sadly died following a collision on the M3 yesterday.

Police appeal

‘Police were called at 2.01pm to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry between junctions 8 and 9 of the southbound carriageway.

‘Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 40’s from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

‘If you witnessed the incident, have any dash cam footage, or would like to talk to us about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44210196667.

‘We would like to thank motorists on the M3 yesterday for their patience whilst officers worked hard to investigate the incident and at the same time assist people off the carriageway.’

