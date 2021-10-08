Multi-vehicle crash on M27 near Fareham
HEAVY delays of up to 40 minutes are building following a multi-vehicle crash on the M27 this morning.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:42 am
Updated
Friday, 8th October 2021, 8:09 am
Two lanes eastbound between junction nine at Park Gate and junction 10 at Fareham have been blocked as a result of the incident.
Hampshire’s traffic monitoring body, Romanse, tweeted: ‘M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 and 3 are BLOCKED J9/A27 #ParkGate and J10/A32 #Fareham due to a multi-vehicle RTC, heavy delays building.’
The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.