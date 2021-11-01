Lane three of the M3 northbound was blocked as a result of the incident involving a Fiat and a Honda, which occurred at around 8.30am this morning, but it has since been cleared.

In a tweet National Highways South East said: ‘Multi-vehicle traffic collision #M3 London bound between J11 #Shawford and J10 #BarEnd - police in attendance - Lane 3 closed #TrafficOfficers are towards to assist.’

Later they then tweeted: ‘Update. Vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder - traffic has been released.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 8.32am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the M3 at junction 11.

‘The collision involved a Fiat and a Honda.

‘No injuries were reported.’

