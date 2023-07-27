News you can trust since 1877
New bus lane in Portsmouth city centre is approved

Plans for a new bus route in the north of the city centre have been approved by Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport.
By Josh Wright
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, speaking at his decision meeting on Wednesday (July 27), said the new route along Charlotte Street and Unicorn Road would encourage more people to use buses.

The scheme has been backed by bus companies Stagecoach and First with their managing directors saying it would have a “transformative” effect on the city’s public transport network.

“This will help enormously increased visibility of buses and helping encourage people to use the bus as their transport choice,” Simon Goff, the managing director of First Bus South, said in a letter. “We strongly believe that bus priority initiatives will have numerous positive impacts on the environment and the overall quality of life for residents by alleviating traffic congestion, and reducing car pollution.

The city centre already has a number of bus lanesThe city centre already has a number of bus lanes
“This is vitally important scheme.”

However, concerns have been raised by taxi drivers, opposed to their exclusion from the designated bus lanes. Hackney carriage drivers would have some access but private hire vehicles (PHV) would not be allowed to use any of the route.

Objecting to the legal order for the route, an Uber representative described the proposal as “unfair”.

“By limiting access to the most direct route between points, restricting PHVs use of bus lanes results in longer, less efficient journeys for passengers and associated congestion, carbon emission and air quality impacts,” they said. “When PHV drivers are forced to take circuitous routes, this leads to a poor transport experience and confusion for passengers and increases the risk of conflict and safety incidents.”

Although they raised concerns about the impact on pedestrians, the opposition spokesmen for transport supported the project with councillor Simon Bosher, the Conservative representative, welcoming the improvement of the road network before the council’s City Centre North redevelopment scheme begins.

Planning permission has already been granted for changes to the road layout to facilitate the new route with Cllr Vernon-Jackson approving the traffic regulation order at his Wednesday meeting.

Speaking last week, he said: “Our aim is to become a more sustainable city with cleaner air and an efficient and attractive transportation system.

“It is important we take measures to help travelling by bus be an attractive option for residents and visitors alike.”

