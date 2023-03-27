Portsmouth City Council has added a pre-start signal for cyclists at the junction of Bransbury Road and Eastney Road as work is due to start to improve the walking route across the junctions in the Milton market area.

Cyclists will now see a smaller version of the main traffic signals - but positioned at a lower level making it easier for them to be seen. Cyclists will also be given a four-second head start over the rest of the traffic, to enable them to move into the junction first and therefore become more visible to motorists. Over the coming weeks, the use of the cycle signals and head start function will be monitored so changes to the timings of the traffic signals can be made if needed.

Later this month, road works will start in the Milton shops area to create a safer walking route which will help make the busy main roads safer to cross for parents taking their children to and from school. Colas will be carrying out the work for the council which said the work is being discussed with the surrounding businesses to minimise the disruption.

New low-level cycle signals have been put in place, similar to these ones

The council’s Transport Strategy highlights its commitment to improving cycling and walking in the city in a bid to encourage more people to choose this as their way of getting around Portsmouth.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: “I am pleased to see another set of traffic signals for cyclists in the city. Not every junction is suitable for this type of improvement as it needs the area for cyclists to wait at traffic lights ahead of traffic for it to provide the most benefit. However, where this is possible, we will continue to consider making improvements to create better connected and safer journeys.

"We want residents to feel empowered to make healthier travel choices, and it's our job to support those choices with the safest walking and cycling routes that we can - safer junctions for cyclists are just one of the many ways we are doing this."

To find out more about the council’s strategy visit https://travel.portsmouth.gov.uk