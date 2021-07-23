Aldermaston Coach Lines will launch its open top service, that will run from Clarence Parade Pier to Eastney, tomorrow (July 24).

The Open Top 26 will run every hour starting from Clarence Pier at 10.30am through to 5.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An open top bus service will run along Southsea seafront this summer. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council’s transport boss, said: ‘I can't wait to see the open top bus on our seafront again. I hope that this service will bring back many happy memories and create new fun memories for people travelling along the seafront on an open top bus for the first time.’

Owner and managing director of Aldermaston, Nick Morton, added: ‘As a child growing up in the late eighties, I have many fond memories of riding the open top buses along the seafront. The last open top bus to operate on a similar route was curtailed back in 2012. It’s fair to say the last eighteen months have been challenging for our business and indeed everyone.

‘Since this is supposedly the year of "staycations” it seemed a fitting time to introduce the service. Bringing Open Top 26 to fruition has been a great distraction, keeps our staff busy and will hopefully offer much enjoyment to our passengers.’

Day tickets will allow unlimited all day travel and will cost £5 for adults, £4 for pensioners and £3.50 for children. A family ticket for two adults and two children will cost £15.

For more information visit opentop26.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron