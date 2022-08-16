Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the B2149 between Horndean and Rowlands Castle for approximately nine weeks from Wednesday, August 17.

This is to enable a new junction to be constructed as part of the Havant Thicket Reservoir project.

The route will be used by construction vehicles while the reservoir is being built and will also become the main access point for visitors from outside the local area to Havant Thicket Reservoir once the reservoir is completed in 2029.

Map of the B2149 works. Picture: Portsmouth Water

Ruari Maybank, project director, said: ‘We are very grateful for people’s patience and understanding as these improvements to the B2149 progress and we sincerely apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by the works.