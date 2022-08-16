New start date for B2149 highway works confirmed as two-way traffic lights to be set up for nine weeks
A NEW start date has been announced for Highway works creating a junction forming part of a controversial reservoir project.
Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the B2149 between Horndean and Rowlands Castle for approximately nine weeks from Wednesday, August 17.
This is to enable a new junction to be constructed as part of the Havant Thicket Reservoir project.
The route will be used by construction vehicles while the reservoir is being built and will also become the main access point for visitors from outside the local area to Havant Thicket Reservoir once the reservoir is completed in 2029.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth Traffic: M27 between junctions 11 and 12 closed throughout August amid footbridge repairs with A27 diversion in place
-
2
Thunderstorms in Portsmouth yellow weather warning: The Met Office forecast for the next three days in city, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville and Hampshire
-
3
‘I watched ten years of my children’s lives go up in flames': 'Traumatised' Paulsgrove mum of five launches fundraiser to find family new home after they 'lost everything' in bedroom fire
-
4
Police update over alleged violent gang rape of woman at address in Portsmouth
-
5
Fareham pensioner couple 'devastated' after hapless driver mistakenly trashes garden after confusing address for another property
Read More
Ruari Maybank, project director, said: ‘We are very grateful for people’s patience and understanding as these improvements to the B2149 progress and we sincerely apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by the works.
‘We are continuing to work closely with all our stakeholders to minimise disruption as the Havant Thicket Reservoir project moves forward and are taking local views into account.’