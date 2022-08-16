Portsmouth and Havant Traffic: Road closures motorists need to know this week as roadworks set to cause delays
MOTORORISTS need to be wary of several road closures in place in Portsmouth and Havant this week.
Roadworks are taking place in several locations, which will cause delays for drivers.
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) works are continuing on the A27 eastbound and westbound.
This is from Hilsea to Eastern Road, and it is expected to cause delays of under ten minutes.
It will end on Friday at 10.16am.
One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound at Hilsea for structures maintenance.
Overnight work began at 8pm yesterday, and will end at 6am on November 19.
A carriageway will also be shut overnight between the M275 northbound at Tipner and the M27.
It will close tonight at 8pm and will reopen at 5am on Thursday.
Further lane closures will take place on the M275 southbound to Rudmore.
The PCC works will start on Thursday at 8pm and will end at 5am on Saturday.
Delays caused by both of the M275 closure are expected to be under ten minutes.
There is also one road closure in Havant.
A slip road on the A3M northbound at junction 3 is shut for barrier repairs, carried out by National Highways.
Works will take place between 9pm and 6am.
It began on July 29 and will end on September 1, likely creating delays of under ten minutes.
Scheduled repair works are also taking place at the High Tor and Upper Cornaway footbridges on the M27, between junctions 11 and 12.
The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight until the end of August.