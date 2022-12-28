New year roadworks start in January for Gosport, Wickham and Waltham Chase as part of Operation Resilience

In Gosport they will be working on Jellicoe Avenue on the eastern footway, from the junction with Bury Hall Lane to South Close, from Wednesday, January 4 for seven weeks. There will be a 24 hour lane closure in place with traffic managed using temporary traffic lights.

In Waltham Chase they will be improving the footways on Forest Road from the junction with New Road to the junction with B2177 Winchester Road from January 4 for eight weeks. For safety reasons, the road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

And in Wickham they will be carrying out essential drainage improvement works on the B2177 Southwick Road, between The Old Rectory and Meadows End from Monday, January 9 for about eight weeks. The road will be closed to through traffic throughout, 24 hours a day. Local access will be maintained for residents and commercial premises where possible. Once the drainage works have been completed Portsmouth Water Company will be carrying out repairs at the junction of Southwick Road and School Road. These works will be carried out using temporary traffic signals and will last two weeks. This will then be followed by overnight carriageway resurfacing works towards the end of March.