Engineers will return to the city on Saturday (January 15) to finish strengthening Landport Viaduct.

The 1876-built metal structure, which supports two platforms at Portsmouth and Southsea station, had 10 of its 17 spans strengthened in January last year with the remaining seven to be strengthened this month.

The eight-day closure between Portsmouth and Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour will affect South Western Railway, Great Western Railway, and Southern services.

Landport viaduct improvements

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said ‘Our long-term project to strengthen the viaduct at Portsmouth and Southsea station is almost complete and this last eight day closure will allow our engineers to improve the structure’s steelwork and keep trains running through to Portsmouth Harbour for years to come.

‘It’s just not possible to do this level of work on the viaduct with trains still running but I appreciate it’s hard for people who rely on the railway and we’re very grateful for their patience with us.

‘Customers should plan ahead next week if they can, as buses will replace trains and some journeys will take longer than normal.’

Portsmouth and Southsea railway station Picture: Chris Moorhouse

From January 15 to 22, buses will replace trains from Fratton and Portsmouth and Southsea to Portsmouth Harbour.

On January 23, buses will replace trains from Havant and Fareham to Portsmouth Harbour.

Also, services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth and Southsea will be diverted via Chertsey, with journeys taking longer than normal, on January 15, 16, 22, and 23.

Christian Neill, SWR’s customer experience director, said: ‘The improvement work planned in the Portsmouth area in early January will mean a more resilient service for our customers as well as strengthening this important piece of Victorian railway engineering for years to come.

‘Closing the railway during the working week and at the weekend will, of course, inconvenience our customers and I’d like to thank anyone traveling with us during these works for their patience and understanding.’

