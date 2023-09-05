Watch more videos on Shots!

The pair were seen getting out of their car in the middle of the A32 in Gosport yesterday morning. “While on my way to a routine Occupational Health appointment this morning (while ‘off-duty’), a vehicle ahead of me stopped in the middle of the road”, the officer reported on the Fareham Police Facebook page.

"A woman jumped out holding a young child, who appeared to be suffering with a medical emergency.” The road was blocked at roughly 8.15am. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the child passenger was unwell and the driver was taking them to a hospital.

The incident happened on the A32 Gosport Road on September 4 at roughly 8.15am. Picture: Google Street View.

The officer managed to direct the driver away from the busy lane to allow for traffic to continue on, after making sure the woman and child were ok. “An off duty officer helped the mother and child out of the road and also checked on the welfare of the child,” the spokesman added.

"The lane was only blocked for about five minutes until the off duty officer directed the driver to move the vehicle out of the live lane so traffic could flow past. The family then continued their journey to hospital.”