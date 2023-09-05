Off duty police officer supports woman and child dealing with "medical emergency" in middle of road in Gosport
The pair were seen getting out of their car in the middle of the A32 in Gosport yesterday morning. “While on my way to a routine Occupational Health appointment this morning (while ‘off-duty’), a vehicle ahead of me stopped in the middle of the road”, the officer reported on the Fareham Police Facebook page.
"A woman jumped out holding a young child, who appeared to be suffering with a medical emergency.” The road was blocked at roughly 8.15am. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the child passenger was unwell and the driver was taking them to a hospital.
The officer managed to direct the driver away from the busy lane to allow for traffic to continue on, after making sure the woman and child were ok. “An off duty officer helped the mother and child out of the road and also checked on the welfare of the child,” the spokesman added.
"The lane was only blocked for about five minutes until the off duty officer directed the driver to move the vehicle out of the live lane so traffic could flow past. The family then continued their journey to hospital.”
Fareham Police added: “Thankfully, the Emergency resolved itself quite quickly and with my assistance, we were able to clear the road after a couple of minutes. All of us at Fareham Police hope the child starts feeling better soon and is able to access the best care in hospital.”