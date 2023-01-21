Royal Navy responds to HMS Collingwood claims about 'horrendous' accommodation

Reports from sources close to HMS Collingwood in Fareham revealed a number of problems plaguing the naval base, with sailors crammed into accommodation after flooding, silverfish and maggots, and threats of disciplinary action for making the problems public knowledge. It also comes after the base lost hot water and heating to its buildings for several weeks leading up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The state of disrepair has led to the base being dubbed ‘HMS Collingrad’ by some sailors, in reference to the Russian city reduced to ruins during the Second World War.

The Royal Navy has said it is 'aware' of the issues experienced at HMS Collingwood. Archive Photo.

Throughout this week, The News has spoken to several Royal Navy personnel who asked for anonymity as they blasted the navy's maintenance systems and demanded urgent changes.

Now, the Royal Navy has responded to the criticism it has received from its staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the navy said: ‘HMS Collingwood is the largest training establishment in the Royal Navy estate and we continue to invest in the infrastructure. We acknowledge the recent issues with heating and flooding but these have been dealt with in a timely manner putting the safety of our trainees first.

‘However, we also do not recognise some of the photographs as being taken at HMS Collingwood and nor have there been any recent reports of insect infestations.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crumbling building work documented from last spring in HMS Collingwood.

More than 2,500 personnel live in HMS Collingwood’s accommodation quarters – with regular forums held where they can raise any concerns and issues. The Royal Navy has also asked personnel to follow the ‘correct procedure’ by reporting incidents up the chain of command.

Advertisement Hide Ad