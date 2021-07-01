Paulsgrove e-scooter rider, 19, dies after crash with car as family pay tribute to 'loving' son

THE family of a teenage e-scooter rider have paid tribute after police confirmed he died 10 days after a crash with a car.

By Ben Fishwick
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:33 pm

George McGowan, 19, was taken to hospital after the crash with the silver Volkswagen EOS on June 12 at 8.23pm in Leominster Road, Paulsgrove

The Paulsgrove-based teenager was treated in Southampton General Hospital but died on June 22, police said today.

His family said: ‘George was a loving son, brother, grandson, and a friend to many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

George McGowan, 19, died in an e-scooter crash in Paulsgrove.

‘George was a character who will be truly missed by his family and friends.’

Read More

Read More
Teenage escooter rider, 19, fighting for his life after collision with car in Po...

Hampshire police said enquiries are continuing but no arrests have been made.

‘We would ask the public to not speculate on the circumstances while our investigation continues,’ a spokesman said.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210230490.

The e-scooter involved is not part of the trials run by Voi and Portsmouth City Council.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

PaulsgroveSouthampton General Hospital