A person has been hit by a train

Trains may now be delayed, cancelled or revised until about 5.30pm, Southern Rail has reported.

They said it is ‘with great sadness’ a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Chichester.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail has said: ‘All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

‘All lines between Barnham and Chichester are shut and trains are not running in either direction between these stations.

‘You will need to complete any journeys in this area using an alternative route at this time.

‘If you are currently on-board a service that has come to a stand in this area, please remain on-board and await further updates from our train crew.’

If you’ve been affected by what’s happened on the network today, contact Samaritans on 116 123.

