Southern Rail reported the incident happened between Havant and Southampton Central railway stations.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Havant railway station. Picture: Google Street View.

All lines on the route have been blocked.

A statement from Southern Rail said: ‘It's with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Southampton Central and Havant.

‘All lines are blocked while emergency services are on site dealing with this tragic incident.

‘You should delay travelling until later between Havant and Southampton Central as there is no train service at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You can use your ticket on South Western Railway to help you complete your journey but they're also being affected by the disruption.

‘Rail replacement buses have been requested by South Western Railway but these will take some time to arrive on site.

‘Trains that run between London Victoria/ Brighton and Southampton Central will terminate and start from Bognor Regis.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commuters are advised to view Southern Rail’s alternative route map here.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad