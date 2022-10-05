Person hit by train between Havant and Southampton Central railway stations with services ground to halt
A PERSON has been hit by a train on a major railway line.
Southern Rail reported the incident happened between Havant and Southampton Central railway stations.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
All lines on the route have been blocked.
A statement from Southern Rail said: ‘It's with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Southampton Central and Havant.
‘All lines are blocked while emergency services are on site dealing with this tragic incident.
‘You should delay travelling until later between Havant and Southampton Central as there is no train service at this time.
‘You can use your ticket on South Western Railway to help you complete your journey but they're also being affected by the disruption.
SEE ALSO: South Central Ambulance Service issues improvement plan after damning report and 'inadequate' rating
‘Rail replacement buses have been requested by South Western Railway but these will take some time to arrive on site.
‘Trains that run between London Victoria/ Brighton and Southampton Central will terminate and start from Bognor Regis.’
Commuters are advised to view Southern Rail’s alternative route map here.
