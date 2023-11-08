News you can trust since 1877
Person injured in crash involving overturned van on M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth

A person has been injured in a crash on the M27 this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a van between junction 11 for Fareham and 12 for Portsmouth. The News understands the van overturned in the crash.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called at 11.48am. She added: “A van and a car were involved in a collision.

"One person is reported to have minor injuries.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the motorway was cleared at 1.05pm.

