SHOCKED residents look on as police investigated the scene of a crash which damaged a house.

Members of the public and emergency services filled Kensington Road, Copnor, after an Audi slammed into a parked car and property at speed. Police closed the road as a result.

One local resident said he heard ‘an almighty bang’, while another, Lauren, said the noise was so loud it ‘made her lamp shake’. She added a driver was taken into an ambulance after a nearby nurse checked his pulse.

Members of the public said the road has been dangerous due to speeding vehicles, a traffic light change at Stubbington Avenue leading to excess vehicles via Winton Road, and poor tarmacking. Lauren said in the three years she has lived in the street, she has seen roughly four crashes in the last six months.

She added: ‘The road here is awful.’

