Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision in Kensington Road, Copnor, this afternoon. One local residents said a silver Audi came hurtling down Winton Road and clipped parked vehicles before slamming into a blue Vauxhall.

He told The News: ‘It’s terrible what happened. There was an almighty crash. It was one hell of a bang. I’ve never heard anything like it.’

Pictured: Police presence on Kensignton Road with 2 damaged cars against a house. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Another Kensington Road resident, Lauren, said she heard the collision while in her kitchen. ‘The bang was so loud it made my lamp shake.

‘The driver was being helped out of the car and then put into an ambulance. Oil was pouring out of the car.

‘He's lucky not to be more hurt. His son was there as well.’ Lauren added one local resident was a nurse, who ran over to the stricken driver to check his pulse before an ambulance arrived.

‘The emergency services were brilliant,’ she added. ‘They were here in minutes. Everyone was out in a flash to help out.

Neighbours said the Winton Road and Kensington Road route is being used as a 'rat run'. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘There’s a proper community here.’ The neighbours agreed the street has become prone to speeding drivers and unsafe road conditions.

Lauren, who has lived in Kensington Road for three years, said she has seen roughly four crashes on the junction within the last six months. ‘The road here is awful,’ she said, ‘people use it as a rat run.’

Another resident concurred, he said: ‘It’s the worst I can remember. There are so many speeding vehicles and parked cars clogging the road, it’s ridiculous.’

Police closed the road as a result of the collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He added the 20mph speed limit sign on Kirby Road is not shown on Kensington Road despite the speed limit being in place. He added the condition of the road is ‘disgusting’, and that along with congestion around Mayfield School, would lead to more crashes.

Another neighbour said: ‘Since they changed the traffic lights at Stubbington Avenue, this road has been very dangerous.’ A police spokesman said officers were called at 12.47pm. The road was shut while officers investigated.