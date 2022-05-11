Hampshire County Council has recommended that a new bus station in Mumby Road, next to the Falkland Gardens, be approved by the regulatory committee on May 18.

Because the plans would replace the existing taxi rank and car park on that side of the waterfront, those would be moved across the road to where the current bus station is located.

Plans for a new bus station in Gosport have been in the pipeline since the 1990s

A 35m long bus shelter will also be built, where passengers can wait for their bus to arrive.

Plans to re-route Gosport's buses - and in turn redevelop the existing bus station - date back to 1998.

Heir apparent as the leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, said: 'These plans were first put forward almost a quarter of a century ago. It was a key sticking point in the recent elections and we simply have to get on with it.

'Some of the grants we've received for this work are time-sensitive so we cannot delay this process any longer.

'Of course, the follow-up is that we will be able to redevelop the existing bus station, which has been an eyesore for far too long. The Conservatives promised this for years and they failed - but the Liberal Democrats are committed to getting the job done.'

The Falkland Gardens - built in 1924 and renamed to mark Gosport's role in the conflict in 1984 - will remain untouched by the redevelopment.

Funding that has been allocated for the project is ringfenced for the new bus station, so money for redevelopment work on the old bus station must come from elsewhere.

If councillors approve the planning application next week, it will also go before Gosport Borough Council before work can begin.

Seven trees across the site will be removed - but the proposed landscaping plan suggests that 13 new trees will be planed in their place.

Four objections have been made to the proposal, with one coming from Cycle Gosport and Green Travel Hampshire.