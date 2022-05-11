James Oliver has applied for planning permission for the change of use of and extensions to the building next to The Rose in June pub in Milton Road.

'The existing derelict building is in more than need of modernisation,' a planning statement submitted as part of the application says. 'The existing frontage is dull and out of character with the surrounding areas.

The garage next to the Rose in June pub in Milton Road, Portsmouth

'The proposed design will increase the aesthetic of the building by creating a bay window to the front elevation to match the surrounding properties.

'The new pitched roof ridge height is proposed to be lower than the neighbouring properties therefore considered to not to be harmful to the settings of the road.'

The plans propose the creation of four one-bedroom flats in the new, larger replacement building alongside a communal garden. No parking spaces are included.

The garage has most recently housed DG Windows Doors & Conservatories and was previously a car showroom.

A 2002 planning application for its conversion to a glass fabrication workshop and a 2009 application for a vehicle repair centre were both refused by the city council.

'The use of an existing building will provide a more aesthetic looking building which will not cause any harm to the surrounding area and is not contrary to policy,' Mr Oliver's agent Applecore said. 'Therefore, the application is thoughtto be acceptable.'