Police at ‘ongoing incident’ in Portsmouth with fears over building occupants' safety

Paramedics were called to Yew House, in Milton Road, Portsmouth first before then calling in police for support.

It happened at 2.35pm today and Hampshire police said the incident is ‘ongoing’.

Police and the ambulance service in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on July 5 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police spokesman said: ‘At 2.35pm we were called to assist the ambulance service at an address in Milton Road following concerns for the welfare of individuals inside.

‘We remain at the scene, and the incident is ongoing.’

