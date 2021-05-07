Police called to road accident in Moorings Way in Portsmouth
A ROAD collision in Portsmouth caused delays on one of the main routes into the city this afternoon.
Friday, 7th May 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th May 2021, 7:01 pm
At around 2.50pm today, a road traffic collision took place in Moorings Way, Milton.
Police officers attended the scene and closed one lane, according to Portsmouth City Council’s transport management account on Twitter.
The knock-on effect is that motorists faced a 15-minute delay heading southbound along Eastern Road between Airport Service Road and Moorings Way.
Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted by The News for further information.