Police called to road accident in Moorings Way in Portsmouth

A ROAD collision in Portsmouth caused delays on one of the main routes into the city this afternoon.

By David George
Friday, 7th May 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated Friday, 7th May 2021, 7:01 pm

At around 2.50pm today, a road traffic collision took place in Moorings Way, Milton.

Police officers attended the scene and closed one lane, according to Portsmouth City Council’s transport management account on Twitter.

The knock-on effect is that motorists faced a 15-minute delay heading southbound along Eastern Road between Airport Service Road and Moorings Way.

Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted by The News for further information.

