The sign appeared on the M4 and bears a resemblance to iconography from the hit Netflix series.

But Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the following it will simply lead you to a diversion route – and not into participating in the death game.

In a post on Twitter TVP Road Policing wrote: ‘Evening all.

‘So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame

‘It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!’

Since debuting on Netflix in September, Squid Game has gone on to become the streaming services biggest original launch – with 111 million viewers tuning in during its first 28 days on the platform.

Thames Valley Police have explained the 'Squid Game' sign is actually for a diversion. Picture: TVP Roads Policing/ Twitter

The series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows desperate people who are invited to take part in a mystery game for a massive sum of money.

It is Netflix’s first Korean programme to become the most popular series in the US and follows from the company’s efforts to increase its offering of international shows.

