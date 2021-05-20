Police incident along the A32 closes road in both directions
THE A32 has been closed in both directions due to a ‘police incident’.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:40 am
Between the Shell garage roundabout and St Nicholas Church in Wickham, an incident has caused the road to be closed off.
Read More
Read MoreGosport council leader Mark Hook reflects on 30 years in politics on final day i...
Heavy traffic is reported to be building up towards Wickham Square.
The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time.
More to follow.