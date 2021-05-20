Police incident along the A32 closes road in both directions

THE A32 has been closed in both directions due to a ‘police incident’.

By David George
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:50 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:40 am

Between the Shell garage roundabout and St Nicholas Church in Wickham, an incident has caused the road to be closed off.

Heavy traffic is reported to be building up towards Wickham Square.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

More to follow.

