Police-led incident on A3 causing delays of one hour in both directions

MOTORISTS are facing delays of almost an hour after an incident on the A3 this morning.

By David George
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 10:22 am

A police-led incident closed the A3 in both directions near Guildford.

Read More

Read More
Southsea residents in Castle Road say they feel 'like prisoners' following road ...

The road is in the process of being reopened but queues tail back for more than two miles in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are on the scene

Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted by The News for comment.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.