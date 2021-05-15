Police-led incident on A3 causing delays of one hour in both directions
MOTORISTS are facing delays of almost an hour after an incident on the A3 this morning.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 10:22 am
A police-led incident closed the A3 in both directions near Guildford.
The road is in the process of being reopened but queues tail back for more than two miles in both directions.
Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted by The News for comment.
More to follow.