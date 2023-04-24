The collision between four vehicles took place between the A2030 and M27/M275 near Portsmouth early this morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat those involved and clear the debris from the roads.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokeswoman confirmed that two people were injured in the crash. She said the incident involved an Audi UDI 1 SE TDI, A DAF trucks box van, a Mini Cooper and a Renault Clio.

The A27 in Farlington. Picture: Google Street View.

The spokeswoman added: ‘A 48-year-old woman from Waterlooville and a 56-year-old man from Portsmouth suffered minor injuries.’ Motorists faced severe delays of up to an hour as a result of the collision.