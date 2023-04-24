News you can trust since 1877
Police provide fresh details after multi-vehicle crash between A27 and M27 in Portsmouth this morning

Police have issued an update after a multi-vehicle crash brought the roads to a stand still.

By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read

The collision between four vehicles took place between the A2030 and M27/M275 near Portsmouth early this morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat those involved and clear the debris from the roads.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokeswoman confirmed that two people were injured in the crash. She said the incident involved an Audi UDI 1 SE TDI, A DAF trucks box van, a Mini Cooper and a Renault Clio.

The A27 in Farlington. Picture: Google Street View.The A27 in Farlington. Picture: Google Street View.
The spokeswoman added: ‘A 48-year-old woman from Waterlooville and a 56-year-old man from Portsmouth suffered minor injuries.’ Motorists faced severe delays of up to an hour as a result of the collision.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported congestion of up to three miles – resulting in delays of 50 minutes. Traffic on the A3(M) southbound was also backed up towards junction 3.

