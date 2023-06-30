Hampshire County Council (HCC) will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on Bishop’s Wood Road, Meon Valley. The area from the junction with the A32m up to the junction with Newman’s Hill.

The closure will start on Monday, July 3, and be in place for three days. Drivers will be unable to use the route between 9.30am and 4pm.

The road closures taking place in the Portsmouth area this week. Picture: PA.

The road will be open outside of these hours, and pedestrian access will be available throughout. Coach Hill in Titchfield will also be shut from July 6 to July 10 – between 8am and 4pm.

Vehicle access for residents and businesses will be maintained where possible. Lanes on part of the A27 – in both directions from the M275 to Warblington – will also be closed from July 3 to March 9, 2024.