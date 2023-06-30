News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Portsmouth and Hampshire traffic: Road closures and roadworks motorists need to avoid next week - see list

Road closures and road work projects will be carried out in the Portsmouth area this week.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire County Council (HCC) will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on Bishop’s Wood Road, Meon Valley. The area from the junction with the A32m up to the junction with Newman’s Hill.

NOW READ: Travellers set up camp on council land in Stubbington

The closure will start on Monday, July 3, and be in place for three days. Drivers will be unable to use the route between 9.30am and 4pm.

The road closures taking place in the Portsmouth area this week. Picture: PA.The road closures taking place in the Portsmouth area this week. Picture: PA.
The road closures taking place in the Portsmouth area this week. Picture: PA.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road will be open outside of these hours, and pedestrian access will be available throughout. Coach Hill in Titchfield will also be shut from July 6 to July 10 – between 8am and 4pm.

Vehicle access for residents and businesses will be maintained where possible. Lanes on part of the A27 – in both directions from the M275 to Warblington – will also be closed from July 3 to March 9, 2024.

The closure is due to drainage works being carried out.

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireHampshire County CouncilDriversTravellers