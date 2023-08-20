News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth City Council wants to hear from you about planned changes to traffic rules

Portsmouth residents are being invited to have their say on potential changes to traffic rules giving the council more powers to fine motorists.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 20th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST
Traffic coming off the M275 on the Rudmore Roundabout. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150032-6)
Traffic coming off the M275 on the Rudmore Roundabout. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150032-6)

Portsmouth City Council recommended applying for new powers to enforce moving traffic offences at its most recent transport decision meeting, to help keep junctions clear and traffic moving smoothly.

Public consultation is now underway, and people across Portsmouth have until September 29 to submit their feedback.

The council is seeking feedback from people living and working across the city on several locations where it could enforce moving traffic contraventions in the future. These include actions such as ignoring banned right or left turns, stopping on yellow box junctions, and driving through 'No Entry' signs, all of which are currently enforced by the police.

The first phase will include:

St George’s Road and Park Road at the entrance to Gunwharf Quays

The junction between Park Road and Anglesea Road

The junction between Milton Road and Velder Avenue

The junction between Anglesea Road and Bishop Crispian Way

The entrance to the M275 slip road at Rudmore Roundabout

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: "Extending the power to enforce moving traffic offences outside of London has been long awaited, especially when our police force faces mounting challenges. This consultation presents a crucial opportunity to reduce the burden on them and enhance road safety, and gives Portsmouth residents a chance to have their say on the plans. If we do decide to take this forward, I am keen to keep everyone informed and involved in the changes.”

The survey can be found at portsmouth.gov.uk/trafficenforcement.

