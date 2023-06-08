Police are appealing for witnesses after a 49-year-old cyclist from Portsmouth had to be taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries on Monday (June 5) after the crash on Eastern Road.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 2.30pm on Monday 5 June to a report of a collision on Eastern Road, at the entrance to Farlington Marshes car park.

‘This involved a blue Kia Niro and a 49-year-old cyclist from Portsmouth, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The entrance to the Farlington Marshes car park on Eastern Road, Portsmouth Picture: Google

‘If you saw this collision, or have dash cam footage of the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44230222263 or report online via our website.’