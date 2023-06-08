Portsmouth cyclist suffers serious injuries following a collision on Eastern Road
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 49-year-old cyclist from Portsmouth had to be taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries on Monday (June 5) after the crash on Eastern Road.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 2.30pm on Monday 5 June to a report of a collision on Eastern Road, at the entrance to Farlington Marshes car park.
‘This involved a blue Kia Niro and a 49-year-old cyclist from Portsmouth, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
‘If you saw this collision, or have dash cam footage of the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44230222263 or report online via our website.’
Click the link for more about reporting accidents and information to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.