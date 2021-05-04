Portsmouth drivers cut travel by estimated 162 million miles in 12 months

DRIVERS have cut travel by 162m miles in the city, a report has revealed.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 12:54 pm

An estimated 503m miles was driven by cars and taxis in Portsmouth in 2020, down 24 per cent from 665m in 2019.

The figures come from the Department for Transport.

Last year saw the fewest number of miles covered since 1993 when records started.

Traffic reduced in the first Covid-19 lockdown, with thousands working from home, classes closed and travel restrictions.

Many people remain home based, although schools have since fully reopened.

Across Great Britain the number of miles of car journeys was down 24 per cent.

The government is expecting travel to return to 2019 levels, and motoring organisation the RAC said there has already been an increase.

Nicholas Lyes, head of policy, said: ‘With traffic now creeping back up to near-normal levels and restrictions due to ease further in the next few weeks, we expect it to be a busy summer on the roads.’

