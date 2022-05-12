Almost four-fifths (79 per cent) of drivers in the region identified potholes as one of the biggest issues on the British road network, with congestion (69 per cent) and speeding (35 per cent) next on the list.

The findings are in the Tempcover Future of Motoring report, where the temporary motor insurance specialist highlights motorists’ biggest gripes and desired solutions.

The report also includes the pros and cons of switching to electric vehicles, attitudes to driverless cars and smart motorways, and views on traffic controls and enforcement.

Potholes are a bugbear of Portsmouth drivers

Alan Inskip, Tempcover CEO & Founder, said: ‘What we have found is that motorists are frustrated by everyday issues on the road and that the route to a more enjoyable and sustainable Future of Motoring will be a long and challenging one.

‘We believe we can get there if motorists, the government, campaigners and the wider industry take it together.’

Three years ago The News reported that people in Portsmouth felt the pothole problem in the city was being ignored.

The Future of Motoring report has been sent to Grant Shapps, MP, the Secretary of State for Transport, to ask that the government listens to the views of UK, explores ways to address the concerns of motorists about the costs of electric cars, and encourages the use of existing greener technologies such as solar-powered road signs and lights.

