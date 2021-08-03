Crews from Southsea station were called to Fifth Street, Fratton, at 7.05pm on Sunday – spending around 30 minutes putting it out.

Concerns were raised by neighbours that vehicles parked in Beecham Road, the access road to dead-end Fifth Street, had caused an obstruction.

Fire crews were unable to park their vehicles outside the home affected by the blaze.

Firefighters couldn't drive into Fifth Street, Fratton, Portsmouth, on August 2 for a house fire call due to parked vehicles blocking access. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

It comes as Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service urges people to keep roads clear for emergency access.

Station manager Nev Lewendon said: ‘The issue of motorists blocking the paths of emergency services vehicles is worse than ever before.

‘It isn’t only drivers stopping by station exits and leaving their cars on our grounds, we are also impacted by cars parked opposite one another on certain roads, making those roads inaccessible.

‘We are acutely aware of the difference that can be made in the safety of those who summon our help in being delayed even by such small amounts of time.’

The fire was put out and fans were used to clear smoke from the terraced house.

A fire service spokesman said: ‘Southsea crews were called at 7.05pm yesterday evening to a small kitchen fire at a property on Fifth Street.

‘The fire involving a dishwasher was extinguished using a hose before firefighters used ventilation fans to clear smoke from the property.

‘HIWFRS left the scene at 7.37pm after delivering community safety materials to residents.’

Firefighters have also previously warned drivers not to park in front of stations.

The service runs its I Need My Space campaign highlighting how drivers are hindering its work.

This includes blocking roads and stopping in box junctions outside fire stations.

Others have braked sharply in front of fire engines - risking a crash, and others have try to tailgate.

Firefighters advice people to be calm when seeing a vehicle on blue lights, be alert by looking for somewhere safe to pull in and respond by moving over when safe.

For more, see hantsfire.gov.uk/safety/road-safety/i-need-my-space/

