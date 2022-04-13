Portsmouth fuel: Asda to remove '£40 fuel limit' sign from Portsmouth petrol station after it was put up 'in error'
A SIGN outside a petrol station suggesting there was a limit on the amount of fuel customers can buy was ‘put up in error’, a supermarket has said.
Customers at the Asda pumps in Fratton were met with a warning this week that they could only buy £40 worth of fuel.
But the supermarket has now told The News that this is a mistake and the sign will be removed.
A spokesman for Asda said: ‘There are no limits on the amount of fuel that customers can buy at any of our petrol stations.’
The appearance of the sign in Fratton comes amid rising prices of petrol and diesel in recent moves, as well as wider cost hikes which saw inflation reach a 30-year high in March.
Read More
It comes ahead of the long Easter bank holiday weekend.
Transport Secretary Grant Schapps has warned of travel disruption in the coming days.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: ‘I think certainly this weekend will be extremely busy on our roads, potentially at our ports.
‘So I do expect there to be disruption.’
Have you noticed any limits or shortages at your nearest petrol station? If you have email [email protected]