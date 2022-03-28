The money, given as part of the National Bus Strategy, will fund the purchase of 34 electric buses to serve routes across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham.

Cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg said the grant marked 'a significant milestone' in efforts to make travel options in the region more sustainable.

'I also eagerly await the funding announcement from the government in response to our Bus Service Improvement Plan,' she added. 'If successful, we will be able to transform our bus services so that residents and those coming to our city to work, study and visit have an affordable, reliable and better-connected bus service.'

An example of an electric bus in Scotland. Photo: John Devlin

She said she hoped this work would encourage more people to travel by means other than their car, reducing congestion and air pollution in the city as well as helping the council meet its pledge to become net carbon zero.

Funding totalling almost £200m was awarded to 12 areas in the country in a bid to increase the number of electric and hydrogen-powered buses in operation. It also covers the cost of installing new charging and fuelling infrastructure.

Announcing the grants on Saturday, transport secretary Grant Shapps said: 'Not only will this improve the experience of passengers, but it will help support our mission to fund 4,000 of these cleaner buses, reach net zero emissions by 2050 and build back greener.'

Other areas to have been awarded funding, include Greater Manchester, North Yorkshire, Norfolk and Oxfordshire.

First Solent managing director Marc Reddy, said the funding was 'great news'.

'We look forward to continuing to work with [Portsmouth City Council] and Hampshire County Council to bring zero emissions buses to Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and to help achieve the city council’s net zero target,' he said. 'As leaders in sustainable mobility, First Bus is fully-aligned with the government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system, including zero-emission bus fleets.'

