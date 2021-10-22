Portsmouth house explosion: List of police road closures in full

MULTIPLE road closures are in place after a house explosion that saw two people seriously injured.

By Ben Fishwick
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:26 pm

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to Nelson Avenue, North End, just before 2pm to deal with the blaze.

Hampshire police have closed off a large section surrounding the property.

A spokesman said: ‘Road closures are in place on Nelson Avenue, Ophir Road, Oriel Road and Gladys Avenue from Northern Road up to North End Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Flames coming from a property in Nelson Avenue, North End, after an explosion. Picture: Paige Emery

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth house explosion: Two people seriously injured as 20 firefighters call...

‘The bottom of Cardiff Road, leading onto North End Road, is also closed.

‘We’re asking residents to please avoid the area at this time.

‘We will provide more information as soon as we can.’

A Portsmouth City Council statement added: ‘Residents that are unable to park near their properties due to road closures can park at the nearby Mountbatten Leisure Centre car park.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Portsmouth