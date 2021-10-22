Portsmouth house explosion: List of police road closures in full

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to Nelson Avenue, North End, just before 2pm to deal with the blaze.

Hampshire police have closed off a large section surrounding the property.

A spokesman said: ‘Road closures are in place on Nelson Avenue, Ophir Road, Oriel Road and Gladys Avenue from Northern Road up to North End Avenue.

Flames coming from a property in Nelson Avenue, North End, after an explosion. Picture: Paige Emery

‘The bottom of Cardiff Road, leading onto North End Road, is also closed.

‘We’re asking residents to please avoid the area at this time.

‘We will provide more information as soon as we can.’

A Portsmouth City Council statement added: ‘Residents that are unable to park near their properties due to road closures can park at the nearby Mountbatten Leisure Centre car park.’

