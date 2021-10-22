We were called at 1.54pm this afternoon to a house fire at an address on Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth.

Officers are currently at the scene.

Road closures are in place on Nelson Avenue, Ophir Road, Oriel Road and Gladys Avenue from Northern Road up to North End Avenue.

The bottom of Cardiff Road, leading onto North End Road, is also closed.

We’re asking residents to please avoid the area at this time.

We will provide more information as soon as we can.