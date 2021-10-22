Portsmouth house explosion: Two people seriously injured as 20 firefighters called to blaze at property in North End
AROUND 20 firefighters have been called to a blaze.
Hampshire fire service said the ‘serious incident’ in Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, has seen crews from Cosham, Portchester, Southsea and Havant called in.
An air ambulance helicopter is in the sky above the incident.
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 16:04
- A man and woman have been seriously injured in a house explosion
- 20 firefighters called to Nelson Avenue, North End
- Fire service declare ‘serious incident'
- Police urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area
Pictures show extent of damage to property
Six road closures in place - police
Multiple road closures are in place as Hampshire police respond to the incident alongside paramedics and fire crews.
Hampshire police
We were called at 1.54pm this afternoon to a house fire at an address on Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth.
Officers are currently at the scene.
Road closures are in place on Nelson Avenue, Ophir Road, Oriel Road and Gladys Avenue from Northern Road up to North End Avenue.
The bottom of Cardiff Road, leading onto North End Road, is also closed.
We’re asking residents to please avoid the area at this time.
We will provide more information as soon as we can.
Man and woman seriously injured
A man and woman - both adults - have been seriously injured in the ‘building explosion,’ South Central Ambulance Service has told The News.
They were called at 1.55pm with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and others treating both patients at the scene.
They are in a ‘serious condition’ and have been taken to Southampton General Hospital.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Both patients have been treated at the scene by all our crews and taken by ambulance accompanied by the ambulance crew and air ambulance crew, to University Hospital Southampton.
‘Our ambulance crews have left scene and our Hazardous Area Response Team and ambulance officers will remain on scene.’
She added: ‘We have sent to the scene our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) four ambulance officers, two ambulance crews and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance who have been working in partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service, Hampshire Police, power companies and local authorities.’
Billowing smoke
Andy Payne captured flames and billowing smoke in the fire
Portsmouth police urging people to avoid the area
Air ambulance crews
Our news reporter is in Nelson Avenue
‘It shook my whole house'
Resident Paige Emery, 27, of Gladys Avenue, said: ‘I heard a proper loud bang it was so loud and powerful it shook my whole house.
‘My housemate... then was banging on my bathroom door.
‘He saw the fire, called the fire brigade, the fire took about 20 minutes to put out in total.’
Police and fire service on scene
Crews called to North End house explosion
Around 20 firefighters have been called to an ‘explosion’ in Portsmouth.
Residents are being evacuated in Nelson Avenue, North End.
Emergency services are trying to track down homeowners to make sure everyone is accounted for.