Portsmouth house explosion: Updates as investigation begins into cause of blaze which left two people seriously injured in North End
AN investigation is set to begin after a suspected gas explosion in Portsmouth left two people in hospital.
Hampshire fire service said the ‘serious incident’ in Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, has seen crews from Cosham, Portchester, Southsea and Havant called in.
An air ambulance helicopter is in the sky above the incident.
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 10:45
- A man and woman have been seriously injured in a house explosion
- Around 20 firefighters called to Nelson Avenue, North End
- Fire service declare ‘serious incident'
- Police urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area
Residents came together to help yesterday
Several residents said that everyone came together to help the residents of the house at the centre of the explosion. Shaunie said: 'It's not the type of road where everyone knows everyone, but we all came together.'
‘It was absolute carnage'
Mum and daughter Chris and Shaunie Barstow were at home when the blast went off. Chris said: 'It's a miracle that both have survived.'
Shaunie, who has lived in the street her while life, added: 'We thought it was a car impact at first. It was absolute carnage - the sort of thing you see on your TV, not on your doorstep. At most, you might see motorbikes racing up the road or a drunken fist fight.'
Resident ‘shocked’ to see the damage
Michael Knight, Nelson Avenue resident, holding a copy of today's The News with our report of the blast on the front page.
He said: 'I'm shocked to see the damage. Never saw anything like it. The massive bang shook the houses.'
All road closures have been lifted
The road closures in North End have been lifted, a police spokesman confirmed.
Cause of blast 'unknown' says fire chief as probe is launched
Investigators will today be sifting through the rubble of the home destroyed by a suspected gas explosion to try and find what caused the blast.
Firefighters last night had no answers as to what caused the huge explosion at the property in Nelson Avenue, North End yesterday afternoon.
The blast was so powerful it collapsed the rear of the property, obliterating walls and windows and blowing doors off their hinges.
It also left two people, a man and a woman, seriously injured and in need of hospital treatment.
Incident commander: cause of blast not yet known
Group manager Paul Reddish, the fire service’s incident commander, said: ‘On arrival our crews found a well-established fire. There had signs of an explosion. Two casualties, found outside of the property, were handed over to our colleagues at the ambulance service.
‘Quickly our crews got to work to extinguish that fire and did a very good job at not just extinguishing it but preventing that fire from spreading to the neighbouring properties.
‘At this stage we’re unable to determine exactly where the explosion was, not being able to get into the property concerned.
‘At this stage the cause of the explosion is unknown and the exact location of that explosion is also unknown.’
Neighbours react in shock to explosion
NEIGBOURS living opposite a home that exploded have told of their terror at seeing the property being obliterated.
Families in affected properties offered alternative council accommodation
Portsmouth City Council
We have liaison officers and structural engineers on site to assist the fire service.
We are working to identify the status of other properties and residents to find out what support they need.
We have offered accommodation to families that we know we will be unable to return home.
Residents that are unable to park near their properties due to road closures can park at the nearby Mountbatten Leisure Centre car park.
Portsmouth MP says her ‘thoughts are with all those affected'
Road closures
MULTIPLE road closures are in place after a house explosion that saw two people seriously injured.