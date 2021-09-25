The incident happened at Shell, in Hilsea, as two van drivers clashed on Saturday morning.

Sainsbury’s in Farlington has put up a sign saying ‘no fuel’ today.

Yesterday the BP Petrol stations in Park Lane, Bedhampton and Havant Road, Emsworth, have run out of fuel and had to close their forecourts – and now the pumps at the BP in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, have also shut along with the site in West Street, Portchester.

It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps yesterday urged motorists not to ‘panic buy’ fuel.

A lack of HGV drivers has sparked a fuel crisis, with BP closing the forecourts of a ‘handful’ of petrol stations over the last day.

Mr Shapps said: ‘I’ll move heaven and Earth to do anything that’s required to make sure that lorries carry on moving our goods and services and petrol around the country.’

Queues at Rowlands Castle shell garage. The queues are going past Staunton Arms Harvester. Picture: Hollie Busby

