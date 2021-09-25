Portsmouth petrol: Live updates petrol panic buying at BP, Shell and Tesco causes disruption in Portsmouth
TENSIONS are spilling over as a fight has broken out at a forecourt in Portsmouth amid a rush to get fuel.
The incident happened at Shell, in Hilsea, as two van drivers clashed on Saturday morning.
Sainsbury’s in Farlington has put up a sign saying ‘no fuel’ today.
Yesterday the BP Petrol stations in Park Lane, Bedhampton and Havant Road, Emsworth, have run out of fuel and had to close their forecourts – and now the pumps at the BP in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, have also shut along with the site in West Street, Portchester.
Read More
It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps yesterday urged motorists not to ‘panic buy’ fuel.
A lack of HGV drivers has sparked a fuel crisis, with BP closing the forecourts of a ‘handful’ of petrol stations over the last day.
Mr Shapps said: ‘I’ll move heaven and Earth to do anything that’s required to make sure that lorries carry on moving our goods and services and petrol around the country.’
Follow all our updates in our live blog below.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Updates on Saturday as petrol stations run out of fuel and queues start at other garages in Portsmouth
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 11:53
- Four BP stations have run out of fuel at one point today
- Drivers warned not to ‘panic buy’
‘Sorry no fuel’
And here’s what Richard is referring to - ‘sorry no fuel’ sign at Sainsbury’s in Farlington
Long queues
Our reporter Richard has spotted long queues at the Shell station in Farlington, Portsmouth, while on his way back covering something else
Tesco Fratton one-way system
Tesco Fratton has put in a one-way system around the car park.
The queue for fuel is winding up and down the parking lanes, and there's a worker there directing the traffic for shoppers needing groceries or fuel
Police warning
Saturday - demand continues
We’re covering the petrol queues live again on Saturday - stay here for the latest updates
Demand is continuing in Portsmouth - with queues shown here at Shell in Hilsea, where a fight broke out earlier this morning
Portsmouth drivers at Shell garage reveal frustration over 'panicking'
Drivers in Hilsea have expressed their exasperation as motorists rush to buy fuel amid a panic over supply shortages.
Hundreds of people have been queueing all day to fill up at the Shell outlet in London Road, as garages across the area struggle to cope with soaring demand and dwindling fuel.
Now drivers stuck on the forecourt in Hilsea have told The News people need to stop panicking.
BP warned situation was ‘bad, very bad’, a week ago
At a meeting a week ago, BP reportedly told the Government that the company was struggling to get fuel to its forecourts.
Its head of UK retail Hanna Hofer described the situation as “bad, very bad”, according to a report by ITV News.
BP had “two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations”, she said, adding that the level is “declining rapidly”.
Prime Minster allegedly requested ‘emergency’ food from Brazil
Brazil’s president has said Boris Johnson requested an “emergency” deal to import a food product facing shortages in England.
Jair Bolsonaro did not state what the product was, but the alleged plea came as the Prime Minister faced warnings over the possible shortages of turkeys this Christmas.
Downing Street said it had a different recollection of the right-wing populist’s account of the conversation, but did not comment further.
Brazil is a major exporter and producer of turkey meat, one of the products which it is feared could be lacking on shelves in the coming months as markets strain under a series of issues.
Drone footage shows vehicles snaking back from Shell garage in Portsmouth
State of the BP petrol stations around the area
Brockhurst Road, Gosport - open and has petrol
Broom Way , Leigh-on-the-Solent - open, has normal petrol, no super unleaded
West Street, Portchester, Fareham - open but petrol has sold out
Northern Road, Cosham - open, has petrol but no diesel
Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville - open, has petrol and diesel
Commercial Road, Portsmouth - Open but petrol sold out