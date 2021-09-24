Huge queues are being seen at fuel stations across the city so far today.

A video from outside the Esso garage in Green Street, Southsea, shows the road is blocked going north by motorists queueing to get into the petrol station.

Photos from Hilsea have also shown that there are long queues, spilling out onto the road, at the Shell petrol station in London Road.

The line for the garage at the Asda in Fratton is also huge with traffic stretching back down Arundel Street.

In Goldsmith Avenue, the Shell petrol station is rammed with motorists buying petrol and there are long delays on the road according to AA Traffic.

Simon Evans on Twitter also reported disruption in Farlington.

Long queues at Asda petrol station in Fratton. Picture: Mike Cooter (240921)

He wrote: ‘What is wrong with people?

‘Driving home just now, planned to get some shopping in Sainsburys, Farlington only to find the entire road clogged with queues for the Shell and Sainsburys petrol stations. 20mins from A27 to Grove Road.’

Pedestrians have also complained of motorists blocking the pavement in London Road, Cowplain, while queuing for the Esso garage.

The BP petrol stations in Park Lane, Bedhampton and Havant Road, Emsworth, have run out of fuel this morning.

