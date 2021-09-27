Portsmouth petrol: Which petrol stations are closed near me? Updating list of petrol stations with and without fuel
FUEL pumps across the Portsmouth area are continuing to run dry.
A shortage of HGV drivers has meant that some garages have been unable to restock amid a weekend of panic buying.
There were long queues at petrol stations across the Portsmouth area on Friday, which carried over into the weekend.
To make matters worse drivers could face further disruption at petrol stations as tanker drivers delivering fuel to forecourts across the south are balloting for industrial action, The News can reveal.
If you are in need of refueling today, you might be wondering if your nearest pump has petrol or diesel.
The News will be providing an updating list of the petrol stations that have fuel – and the ones that have run dry.
You can see that below – and we will add to it as we get confirmation on the status of the petrol stations across the Portsmouth area.
Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates!
Petrol Station fuel status latest
Tesco Fratton petrol station – out of fuel
Shell Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth – out of fuel
Esso Milton Road, Portsmouth – out of fuel
Shell, Kettering Terrace, Portsmouth – out of fuel
Shell Hilsea – out of fuel
BP Eastern Road, Portsmouth – out of fuel
BP Commercial Road, Portsmouth – out of fuel
Sainsbury’s petrol station, Farlington – out of fuel
Esso, London Road, North End, Portsmouth – was out of fuel last night
Tesco petrol station, Clement Atlee Way, Cosham – closed
Shell Stubbington – out of fuel
Shell Titchfield – out of fuel
BP Park Lane, Bedhampton – out of fuel
Shell London Road, Waterlooville – out of fuel
BP service station & vapestore, Elettra Way, Waterlooville – out of fuel