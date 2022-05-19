Network Rail have announced that major maintenance repairs will take place between Fareham and Eastleigh from Saturday, June 25, to Sunday, July 3.
South Western Railway have warned that services between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo will be affected by the works.
The line will be fully shut between Fareham and Eastleigh for all eight days.
A replacement bus service will be running to take passengers to and from those stations.
London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh services will terminate at Eastleigh.
A revised service will run between Fareham and Portsmouth.
Southampton Central to Portsmouth and Southsea stopping services will continue to Portsmouth Harbour.
SWR adds on its website: ‘Great Western Railway and Southern services will be affected by this work. Please see their publicity for details.’
We will bring you further updates on the closures in the coming weeks.