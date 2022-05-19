Thunderstorms rolled into Portsmouth for the second day in less than a week on Wednesday evening.

A yellow weather warning was in place from 7pm until 3am today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning captured above Hilsea last night. Picture: Megan Jones

Residents across the Portsmouth area were on hand to capture pictures and video as the lightning arrived.

Shannon Gregory managed to film slow motion footage of it flashing across the sky in Havant.

The video can be viewed at the top of this article.

SEE ALSO: Best pictures from the last thunderstorm in Portsmouth

Southsea during the thunderstorm last night. Picture: Abbey Visser

Pictures from other readers also captured the lightning in Southsea, Hilsea and more.

The warm weather is set to continue in Portsmouth today with highs of 18C forecast and plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day.