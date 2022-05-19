Portsmouth weather: Spectacular video captures moment lightning flashed across the sky above Havant

A SPECTACULAR video has captured the moment lightning flashed across the sky.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:03 am

Thunderstorms rolled into Portsmouth for the second day in less than a week on Wednesday evening.

A yellow weather warning was in place from 7pm until 3am today.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth weather: Exact time when thunderstorms could arrive in Portsmouth and...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Lightning captured above Hilsea last night. Picture: Megan Jones

Residents across the Portsmouth area were on hand to capture pictures and video as the lightning arrived.

Shannon Gregory managed to film slow motion footage of it flashing across the sky in Havant.

The video can be viewed at the top of this article.

SEE ALSO: Best pictures from the last thunderstorm in Portsmouth

Southsea during the thunderstorm last night. Picture: Abbey Visser

Pictures from other readers also captured the lightning in Southsea, Hilsea and more.

The warm weather is set to continue in Portsmouth today with highs of 18C forecast and plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day.

Temperatures will remain above 15C for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office forecast.

PortsmouthHavantTemperaturesResidentsMet Office