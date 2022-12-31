South Western Railway, which has seen their service impacted severely due to RMT and Network Rail strikes, reported that all lines between Portchester and Fareham railway stations earlier this afternoon.

NOW READ: Train disruption is set to take place at the beginning of January

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tree blocked the lines, but this has now been cleared. A statement posted on Twitter said: ‘Following reports of a precarious tree between Portchester and Fareham, all lines have been reopened.

Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)

‘Whilst we are returning to normal we expect disruption to services may last until 5.30pm.’ Train strikes have been confirmed across the country at the beginning of January.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad